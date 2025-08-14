5 boys soccer storylines to watch across The Times area in 2025

Ottawa's Jorge Lopez pushes the ball around L-P's Emilio Nanez in a match last season at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

High school boys soccer practices opened up across Illinois this week. Here are five storylines we’ll be watching in 2025 across The Times coverage area.

Ottawa looking to build off back-to-back solid seasons

The Pirates have captured 13 wins in each of the past two seasons, the program’s most in a two-season stretch since the early 1990s. While the squad lost a number of key performers from last season’s roster, players such as juniors Jorge Lopez (F), Alexio Fernandez (MF) and Maddox Mathews (D) along with sophomore Rory Moore (MF) will be expected to help led the way to another solid season.

Lopez scored 13 goals last year and was a Times All-Area first-team selection and an Interstate 8 Conference honorable mention pick.

Can Streator put together a bounceback season?

The Bulldogs finished last season 9-15-2, but battled every step of the way. One key to turning things around will be cutting down opponents’ scoring chances after allowing 71 (2.7 per match) goals and scoring just 41 themselves.

Despite losing a number of key players to graduation, Streator will return a lot of experience across the board, two key players being senior defender Joe Hoekstra (team’s defensive player of the year and Illinois Central Eight All-Conference) and sophomore striker Carlos Cueto.

Streator's Joe Hoekstra jumps in the air for a header over Galesburg's Anthony Makwala during a Class 2A regional match at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Expect strong defense, another successful season from Somonauk co-op

The Bobcats finished 14-6-3 a season ago, outscored their opponents 62-32 and posted seven shutouts. With returning seniors Jackson Brockway (six assists, unanimous Little Ten All-Conference pick, Times All-Area first team), Cole Gudmunson (MF, 3 G, 7 A) and Nolan Kerley (MF, 4 G, 1 A), as well as juniors Brady Andrews (MF, 4 G, 3 A) and Titus Banister (MF, 3 G, 3 A), it looks like opponents will have a struggle finding scoring chances throughout this season against Somonauk-Leland-Newark.

Can Serena and Earlville find their footing?

The Huskers (5-14-2) and Red Raiders (4-14-2) will be looking for improvements this coming season after tough campaigns in 2024. Serena returns experience in Times All-Area first-team and All-LTC selection senior Finn Rosengren (MF, 2 G, 3 A), as well as juniors Damien Gonzalez (F/MF) and Nolan Muffler (D).

Earlville will need to replace the production by graduated unanimous All-LTC pick Easton Fruit, who netted 12 goals and passed for 10 assists.

Who will make the 2025 Times All-Area Boys Soccer Team, and who will be our Player of the Year?

Seven of the 11 first-team selections on the 2024 Times All-Area Boys Soccer Team have graduated, including our 2024 Player of the Year – Streator’s Noah Russow. That opens the door for this year’s crop of players to make their mark.

Projected contenders for those spots?

Ottawa’s Lopez, Streator’s Hoekstra, Somonauk-Leland-Newark’s Brockway and Serena’s Rosengren are all coming off seasons that produced first-team honors.

Also, don’t count out second-team picks in Ottawa’s Fernandez and Mathews or S-L-N’s Garcia and Gudmunson. And don’t be surprised if honorable mention selections such as Ottawa’s Moore, Streator’s Cueto, S-L-N’s Andrews, Kerley and Banister or Serena’s Gonzalez and Muffler find their way into the mix.