FedEx to close Peru facility in September

A view of the FedEx ship center on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 at 3708 Progress Blvd in Peru. The company announced Monday that the facility will permanently close on September (Scott Anderson)

FedEx confirmed it will close its facility on Progress Boulevard in Peru this September as part of a broader restructuring strategy.

The facility offered shipping services, including drop-offs, supplies and package pickup for redirected deliveries.

In a written statement to Shaw Local News Network, FedEx said the decision was not made lightly and emphasized its commitment to helping affected employees through job placement assistance, relocation aid or severance.

“As part of our previously announced network transformation strategy, the FedEx facility on Progress Boulevard in Peru will close in September,” the company said in a statement. “Team members at the facility were notified several months ago, and many will be offered other roles within the company.”

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski called the closure a loss for the community.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation for our community to lose a service like this,” Kolowski said.

He said the city had been aware of the closure for some time and had attempted to persuade FedEx to reconsider.

“We’ve known about this for quite a while. We were trying to lobby them to reconsider or even build a new facility, possibly out by the airport,” he said. “We do everything we can to bring in new business, but it’s also just as important that we try to retain what we already have.”

Looking ahead, Kolowski said the closure may benefit the local United States Post Office on Route 6 by driving more business its way.

Federal Express (FedEx) employees brave bitter cold winds to unload 2,500 pounds of cargo at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1985. The Federal Express delivery marked the first major delivery by a commercial airline at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport. The company announced Monday that the facility will permanently close FedEx ship center on Sept. 27, 2025 at 3708 Progress Blvd in Peru. (Bill Wiegand for Shaw Local News)