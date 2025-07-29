Wyanet locker to close after final sales this week

Wyanet Locker is selling the last of its products this week as it prepares to close its doors. (BCR photo)

Wyanet Locker is selling the last of its products this week as it prepares to close its doors.

The butcher shop at 218 Railroad Ave., Wyanet, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday or until they sell out, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page.

