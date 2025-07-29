July 29, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Illinois Valley Food Pantry receives approval to open in Peru

Council approves zoning change; Donations sought to help stock shelves

By Tom Collins
An exterior view of the possible future location of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, located at 4133 Progress Road in Peru. The council referred a petition received from the food pantry and approval of the special use to planning/zoning during Monday night's council meeting. The current building housed Hoover's Manufacturing Company.

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is officially coming to Peru. The council approved a text amendment to the zoning ordinance and conditionally granted a special use to the pantry for property located at 4133 Progress Blvd. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is officially coming to Peru.

The council approved a text amendment to the zoning ordinance and conditionally granted a special use to the pantry for property located at 4133 Progress Blvd.

Mary Jo Credi, executive director of the pantry, said the facility will well suit their needs, but she also urged donors to be extra generous in the weeks ahead.

“We need help with the capital campaign to help pay for the building,” Credi said, “but we also need help keeping the pantry stocked with all the community needs.”

She noted the pantry’s supplies are hampered by cutbacks, primarily federal, that led to an 85% reduction in food donations.

To donate, visit www.ivfoodpantry.com or call 815-224-3658.

Have a Question about this article?