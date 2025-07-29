Illinois Valley Food Pantry receives approval to open in Peru

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is officially coming to Peru. The council approved a text amendment to the zoning ordinance and conditionally granted a special use to the pantry for property located at 4133 Progress Blvd. (Scott Anderson)

Mary Jo Credi, executive director of the pantry, said the facility will well suit their needs, but she also urged donors to be extra generous in the weeks ahead.

“We need help with the capital campaign to help pay for the building,” Credi said, “but we also need help keeping the pantry stocked with all the community needs.”

She noted the pantry’s supplies are hampered by cutbacks, primarily federal, that led to an 85% reduction in food donations.

To donate, visit www.ivfoodpantry.com or call 815-224-3658.