Illinois Valley Food Pantry launches $750K fundraising campaign for new building and equipment

An exterior view of the possible future location of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, located at 4133 Progress Road in Peru. The council referred a petition received from the food pantry and approval of the special use to planning/zoning during Monday night's council meeting. The current building housed Hoover's Manufacturing Company. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is launching a $750,000 fundraising campaign to assist in covering the cost of its new building in Peru and a walk-in cooler and freezer.

IVFP Board President Pete Lawniczak and Executive Director Mary Jo Credi stopped by Monday’s council meeting to thank the city and announce their campaign.

“We’re looking forward to our new location and a fruitful relationship with the city and the surrounding community,” Lawniczak said.

The pantry, currently located inside a building it has been renting at 122 Wright St., La Salle, has purchased the former Hoover’s Manufacturing Company building at 4133 Progress Blvd. in Peru and will be moving there later this year. The pantry finalized the sale on June 20.

Credi said that in its 43 years of operation, the pantry has never needed to hold a fundraising campaign of this magnitude, as they have been fortunate enough to get by with its core group of dedicated donors.

“We currently serve 750 families out of our pantry,” she said. “These families our your neighbors.”

Credi said they are hoping to raise the funds over the next five years, as the pantry’s interest rate for the loan will significantly increase.

The pantry has already had some luck on the fundraising front — the Utica Fr. Marquette Council of the Knights of Columbus donated $2,000 to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry’s “Feeding the Future” fund drive on Tuesday and the Peru Clerk’s Office is planning on holding a fundraiser in August.

“I’ve been talking to the girls about doing us doing some volunteerism,” Peru City Clerk Jamey Mertel said. “So, I talked to the girls and we came up with helping stock the food pantry to welcome them to the city.”

To donate, visit www.ivfoodpantry.com or call 815-224-3658.