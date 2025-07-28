True crime club headlines week of events at Streator Public Library

The Streator Public Library has a full slate of activities this week, with the true crime club highlighting a variety of events. (Tom Sistak)

The Streator Public Library is offering a full slate of free events and activities for all ages this week, including scavenger hunts, crafts and video games.

The featured event of the week is “Let’s Talk: True Crime,” a discussion group for teens and adults focused on real-life cases. The club meets 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 30.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

All day, Monday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 2: Lollipop Scavenger Hunt. Search the library for hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 28: Arts & Crafts. Make fun projects to take home. Ages 5 and up.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 29: Little’s Art Time. Get creative with friends and enjoy drawing and painting. Ages 0–5+.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29: Story-Time: Celebrate Summer! Hear sunny stories perfect for young kids and families. Ages 0–5+.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 30: Game Time. Enjoy video games, board games, puzzles and more. Ages 10 and up.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 30: Let’s Talk: True Crime. A club for teens and adults to discuss real-world crime stories.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 31: Mother Goose Club. Sing and rhyme along with Mother Goose to build early social skills.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31: Lego Club. Build, stack and create with Legos. Ages 0–5+.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 31: Painting Academy. An art session for teens and adults.

1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1: Summer Reading Prize Drawing. Stop in to see if you’ve won a prize in the Soderstrom Room. Winners not present will receive a phone call.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1: DND & Friends. Play tabletop games and return to Mushroom Hyrule. Teens only.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S Park St.