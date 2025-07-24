Seneca’s Zeta Upsilon Chapter attends National Sorority Convention

Kathy Haralson, Janice Johnson and Kendra Olson from the Zeta Upsilon Chapter in Seneca attended the 117th National Convention of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. from July 9–13 at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Ariz. (Photo provided by Phyllis Natanek)

The 117th National Convention of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. was held July 9–13 at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Ariz., bringing together members from across the country under the theme “Gems of the Universe.”

Delegates from 59 chapters attended, including Kathy Haralson, Janice Johnson and Kendra Olson from the Zeta Upsilon Chapter in Seneca.

Bonnie Wells, Past National President from Lambda Sigma Chapter in Phoenix, served as the 2025 Convention Coordinator for the event, which featured business meetings, recognition ceremonies and a variety of social gatherings.

National President Karen Mace, of the Xi Gamma Chapter in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, presided over the meetings. Her theme for the year, “Birds of a Feather – Soar Together,” emphasized unity and collaboration across Delta Theta Tau’s philanthropic mission.

Throughout the past year, Delta Theta Tau members raised a combined $805,748 for philanthropic causes and contributed a total of 110,951 volunteer hours in their communities. During the convention, awards were presented to chapters with outstanding philanthropic service. Lambda Eta Chapter of Franklin, Ind., received recognition for the highest monetary contributions, while Omicron Alpha Chapter of Woodlawn was honored for the most volunteer hours.

The sorority’s philanthropic focus includes support for the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias and encouraging education in the counseling profession. This year, $5,000 was granted to the Foundation, and delegates approved up to $10,000 in educational grants for the 2025–2026 year. In addition, $7,127.44 was allocated to the annual philanthropic projects: Shoes from the Heart and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation.

Kris Trapp, of the Tau Chapter in Valparaiso, Ind., was elected as the 2025–2026 National President.

Delta Theta Tau, a national philanthropic sorority founded in 1903 in Muncie, Ind., held its first convention in 1908 in Elwood, Ind.. The 118th National Convention is scheduled for July 8–12, 2026, at the Newport News Marriott @ City Center in Newport News, Virginia. Terry Riester, Past National President from the Lambda Nu Chapter in Mooresville, Ind., will serve as the 2026 Convention Coordinator.

For more information about Delta Theta Tau Sorority, visit www.deltathetatau.org.