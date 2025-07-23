Champions crowned at Ottawa City Rec Tennis Tournament

Earlier this month, Ottawa City Recreation held its 2025 tennis tournament, with competition stretching across 16 divisions with about 100 participants this year.
Here are the division winners, runners-up and consolation champions:
10-and-under boys singles: Champion – Beckett Myers; runner-up – Johnathan Kubiak; consolation – Kieran Lambe
10-and-under girls singles: Champion – Brynn Russell; runner-up – Leah Olesen; third place – Macie Olson
10-and-under doubles: Champions – Johnathan Kubiak and Beckett Myers; runners-up – Leah Olesen and Brynn Russell; consolation – Sonny Alderman and Marcos Rabadan
13-and-under boys singles: Champion – Kellen Myers; runner-up – Evan Sexton; consolation – Crosby Williamson
13-and-under girls singles: Champion – Lucy Walker; runner-up – Millyana Heredia; consolation – Vivie Walker
13-and-under boys doubles: Champions – Kellen Myers and Crosby Williamson; runners-up – Marty Cabrera and James Alderman
13-and-under girls doubles: Champions – Ashlyn Olesen and Mady Govero; runners-up – Leah Muenchow and Lucy Walker; consolation – Jillian Lambe and Daniela Melendez
17-and-under boys singles: Champion – Joel Rhodes; runner-up – Kaden Araujo; consolation – Briggs Brown
17-and-under girls singles: Champion – Zulee Moreland; runner-up – Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis; consolation – Hannah Walker
17-and-under boys doubles: Champions – Gabe Zeigles and Bentley Thumm; runners-up – Hendrix Link and Leo England; consolation – Briggs Brown and Carson Sellett
17-and-under girls doubles: Champions – Lyla Conley and Emerson Wheeler; runners-up – Savannah Frederickson and Dixie Smick; consolation – Zulee Moreland and Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis
Men’s doubles: Champions – Joel and Jonathan Rhodes; runners-up – Matt Gross and Jason Garner; consolation – Ayden Sexton and Grant Smithmeyer
Women’s doubles: Champions – Zulee and Mika Moreland; runners-up – Emma and Emily Walker
Mixed doubles: Champions – Jenna and Brian Smithmeyer; runners-up – Alan Sifuentues and Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis; consolation – Ethan Krafft and Julie Milota
Family doubles: Champions – Adam and Noah Gross; runners-up – Ashlyn and Kevin Olesen; consolation – Emma and Sam Walker
Junior family doubles: Champions – Lucy and Hank Walker; runners-up – Milly Heredia and Reese Purcell; consolation – Gracie and Angie Rogers