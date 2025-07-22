Citizens for Healthcare hosts informational meeting in Ottawa

About 50 people attended a Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa informational meeting Monday at City Hall to discuss plans for attending the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) meeting on Aug. 12, according to a CHO news release. (Scott Anderson)

Organizers said bus seats are still available for those wishing to attend the meeting. Reservations can be made by contacting the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce at 815-433-0084.

The news release said, community members are encouraged to attend the meeting in August,whether to speak or to show support regarding concerns over the potential closure of the obstetrics (OB) and intensive care unit (ICU) services at the local hospital.