OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider in Princeton

OSF HealthCare in Princeton has added a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community, OSF said in a news release.

Aimee (Rachel) Pampe, DO, will begin on Sunday, July 20 at OSF Medical Group, located at 530 Park Ave. E., Suite 303B, in Princeton.

According to the news release, Pampe will offer several services, including osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), preventive care, chronic disease management and mental health care.

She received a Bachelor of Science from Lipscomb University and her medical degree from A.T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. She did her family medicine residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, according to the news release.

New or existing patient appointments with Pampe or a member of their care team can be made by calling 815- 876-3350.