Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Aug. 4 in Utica

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, at the Utica fire station on Route 178 just south of Casey’s.

The guest speaker will be Melanie Adams, the Executive Director of The American Parkinson’s Association (APDA) of Illinois. She will talk about resources their office has to offer, as well “ hot topics” and what’s new in Parkinson’s Research.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. For information, call Sue at 815-434-7114. Parking and entry are in the back of the building.