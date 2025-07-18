Manlius Fun Day to Feature Full Day of Events on Saturday, Aug. 2

The 2025 Manlius Fun Day Parade will be held Saturday, Aug. 2. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. with the parade to start at 11 a.m.

There’s a full lineup of fun planned for the 2025 Manlius Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Lineup starts at 10 a.m. for the Manlius Fun Day Parade, with the parade to start at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Joe Hunt at 815-213-4877.

The softball tournament kicks off the day at 8 a.m. with historic bank tours at 10 a.m.

Following the parade, there will be an ice cream social and Kiddie Pedal Pull at noon, kids water inflatables and rollerbolle at 1 p.m., a petting zoo at 2 p.m. and a bags tournament at 4:30 p.m.

King Jeremy will perform at 8 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.