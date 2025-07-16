No deal yet: Teamsters strike at Republic in Ottawa keeps residents waiting

Workers with Republic Services and Teamsters Local 179 picket in front of the west entrance to Republic Services on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in Ottawa. The strike involves 25 employees at Republic Services at the Otawa facility. The action will disrupt waste collections for tens of thousands of residents throughout LaSalle County. Republic Teamsters are demanding a contract with improved wages, better benefits, and stronger labor protections. The Illinois strike comes after 450 Republic Teamsters in Boston went on strike on Tuesday. Hundreds of additional Teamsters across the country are having similar contract disputes with Republic. (Scott Anderson)

Two weeks after members of Teamsters Local 179 walked off the job at Republic Services in Ottawa, contract negotiations remain stalled, leaving thousands of Illinois Valley residents dealing with ongoing trash and recycling service disruptions.

The strike by 25 teamsters is just one of a series of actions that have expanded to involve thousands of workers nationwide.

Chris Richter, President of Teamsters Local 179 of Joliet, confirmed negotiations with Republic have stalled as the strike could soon enter its third week.

“We have no date scheduled as of right now,” Richter said on Wednesday afternoon. “We have notified the company that we are willing to bargain at any time and we have heard nothing from them.”

Richter explained how the strike wasn’t the ideal plan, but the union is set on demanding improved wages, benefits and labor protections.

“Unfortunately, strikes are always the last resort in an attempt to get a contract,” Richter said. “But the members are set in their minds on what they’re demanding.”

Specifically, workers in Ottawa are pushing for a contract that matches terms already in place at Republic’s facilities in Joliet and Pontiac, according to Richter.

“As I’ve said before, all we’re demanding is that of which the other contracts in this area get,” he said. “We’re just looking for our area standard - we’re not looking for anything out of the realm of what they’re already giving elsewhere.”

Republic Services did not respond to a Tuesday morning email from Shaw Local News Network seeking comment.

Many communities in La Salle County have faced fallout from the strike.

“It’s had a significant impact since we became aware of this a couple of weeks ago,” Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “We knew the longer this goes, the more difficult it was gonna be.”

Kolowski said he’s been in regular contact with Republic Services and believes the company is trying to keep up with routes, but disruptions remain, especially in recycling.

“They’re doing the best they can under the circumstances, and we appreciate their efforts,” he said. “As of Sunday, they told me Peru was in good shape. There were still a few misses here and there, but they’ve been aggressive about getting back out.”

Kolowski said recycling services remain suspended.

“Recycling right now is our biggest concern. Everybody’s backed up and it’s not being picked up at all,” he said.

To help alleviate the burden in Peru, the city of La Salle offered to accept yard waste bags from Peru residents, a move Kolowski praised.

“It’s just nice to have community leaders like that next door who are willing to help us out,” he said.

On the east side of the county, disruptions are also happening.

“It has, we hope temporarily, caused disruption with yard waste dumpsters,” Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said. “We also realize there has been a lot of confusion for residents as to what routes are being maintained and when.”

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei said the strike has not affected services within city limits, as the city contracts with Waste Management. However, she noted that residents in unincorporated areas outside of Streator may be impacted.