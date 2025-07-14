La Salle opens yard waste site to Peru residents amid garbage strike

The City of La Salle has invited Peru residents impacted by the recent garbage strike to dispose of their bagged yard waste temporarily at the city’s yard waste drop-off location beginning Monday. (Photo provided by La Salle police)

In a Monday news release, the city said any yard waste previously disposed of in yard waste bags and taken by the City of Peru’s garbage hauler can temporarily be taken to the City of La Salle’s yard waste drop-off site.

No garbage or recycling is accepted at this location. The yard waste site can be accessed by traveling east on U.S. 6 then taking a left onto Troy Grove Blacktop then taking the first left.

Peru residents will be asked to show identification and proof of Peru residency to dispose of yard waste. According to the release, an employee will be there to verify residency. Entrance to the yard waste site is covered by security cameras and any resident found to be dumping garbage or recycling at the location will be fined.

Peru residents are limited to only bagged materials that would previously be put out to their curb under the City of Peru’s current garbage contract. La Salle residents may utilize all aspects of the yard waste location including loose disposal of yard waste and branches