IVRD recognized as ‘Storm Ready’ by National Weather Service

Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch (ValCom) has been officially recognized as a StormReady Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) by the National Weather Service, marking a significant milestone in the agency’s commitment to emergency preparedness and public safety.

StormReady is a nationwide initiative developed by the NWS to help communities and emergency management agencies strengthen their ability to monitor, prepare for, and respond to hazardous weather conditions. To achieve this designation, IVRD met or exceeded the program’s strict criteria, including advanced weather monitoring capabilities, comprehensive emergency operations planning, and staff training in severe weather response.

“This recognition reinforces our mission to provide reliable, proactive emergency communications to the residents and first responders we serve,” said Brandon Miller, executive director of IVRD. “Being StormReady ensures that our telecommunicators and systems are equipped to support rapid response and coordination during severe weather events.”

As a consolidated dispatch center, IVRD serves 21 police, fire, and EMS agencies across Western LaSalle and Eastern Bureau Counties.

The StormReady designation highlights the agency’s continued efforts to raise professional standards and enhance regional readiness through collaboration, technology, and training.

For more information about the StormReady program, visit www.weather.gov/stormready.