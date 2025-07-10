La Salle outlines preferred redevelopment plans for Kaskaskia Hotel site

(File photo) La Salle city official released their preferred redevelopment options for the Hotel Kaskaskia site on Thursday. Options include a boutique or resort-style hotel and market-rate apartments. (Scott Anderson)

With the former Kaskaskia Hotel site heading to auction later this month, La Salle has released preferred redevelopment options looking to guide potential buyers.

According to La Salle Economic Development Director Curt Bedei, the city favors a boutique or resort-style hotel, supported by a feasibility study for a 96-room concept with amenities like a rooftop terrace, restaurant, lounge and ballroom.

Other possibilities include market-rate apartments above retail, open-air green space or repurposing the nearby historic post office into a hospitality or arts venue.

“We ranked them in order of preference,” Bedei said. “These are our interests, but we’re open to working with anyone who’s interested in the site and even after the auction – we’re available to support the winning bidder.”

Located on Third Street, the nearly 2-acre site is in La Salle’s Downtown Historic District and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Officials say its visibility, access to interstates 80 and 39, and proximity to major tourist destinations make it a strong redevelopment opportunity.

Available incentives include TIF funds, facade grants, C-PACE financing and potential state and federal historic tax credits. The city is also pursuing River Edge Redevelopment Zone status to offer additional support.

The online auction runs July 28-30. More information is available at Loopnet.

For details, contact Bedei at 815-488-4442 or c.bedei@lasalle-il.gov.