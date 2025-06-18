Hotel Kaskaskia in La Salle going on the auction block this July

The Hotel Kaskaskia at 217 Marquette St. in La Salle is up for auction in July, President of CL Real Estate Development Steven Hussey said. (Scott Anderson)

The auction will be from July 28 to 30, according to the auction site. No minimum bid or bid increment is listed.

Hussey said that after spending more than a decade investing and attempting to finance the property, CL opted to auction the hotel to allow another developer an opportunity.

“CL Real Estate is hoping that the new owner of the Kaskaskia will have the funding, creativity and inspiration to bring this property to its fullest potential, which has the prospect to revitalize downtown La Salle to the commercial hub it once was,” he said in an email. “CL Real Estate does not expect to make a return on the Kaskaskia or even break even.”

Mayor Jeff Grove said CLRED already had informed the city of its plan to auction off the hotel.

“We are cautiously optimistic that a developer, with the financial means, takes control of the block and makes it a positive centerpiece in Downtown,” he said. “The city looks forward to working with the potential new developer with all incentives on the table for discussion.”

The six-story hotel, opened in 1915, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is situated within La Salle’s Historic District.

For information on the property, visit https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/Historic-Strategic-Redevelopment-Block/36031642/

Rocket Brewpub update

CL is the current owner of the former Maytag building at 801 First St. in La Salle – the site of a proposed brewpub.

The proposed Rocket Brewpub is set to be a restaurant/multi-use building within the same business group as the Lone Buffalo/Tangled Roots establishment in Ottawa.

Hussey said the hotel and brewpub projects are separate, but the brewpub is on hold.

“At this time, we’re assessing all options for the future of the building, and we’ve paused further development until our move forward strategy has been finalized,” he said.