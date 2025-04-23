Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle permanently closes

The Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle closed permanently Wednesday, according to a store announcement. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle closed permanently Wednesday, according to a store announcement.

“We want to thank everyone for their continued patronage and support,” store management said Wednesday. “Thank you to all the staff for all of your hard work.”

Co-owner Nizar Tharani did not respond to requests for comment. He purchased the business with his partners Pankaj Chaudhari and Nilesh Chaudhari, each of the Naperville area, and they had experience previously running restaurants and convenience stores.

The store closed in February 2024 and reopened Aug. 19 under new ownership. Since purchasing the store, the owners have invested in a new roof, made structural improvements and replaced refrigeration units.

