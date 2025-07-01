Ottawa’s new Italian restaurant opens

Valentino’s Pasta and Wine opened Monday, June 30, in Ottawa.

The Italian restaurant is focusing on fresh pasta, wine and bringing a culinary twist to classic Italian dishes and drinks.

Valentino’s opened at 104 W. Main St., the former JJ’s Pub in Ottawa.

The restaurant is owned by Joe Porretta, Kelly Porretta and Niccolo Porretta. Joe Porretta has been an executive chef for over 25 years, having come up through the ranks since the age of 15, he said. His background after culinary school has been specializing in Italian restaurants and high-end steakhouses.

They plan to offer a sizable wine list, especially cocktails and mocktails such as house-infused limoncello, as well as menu ingredients that are fresh and often locally sourced, he said.

Desserts such as tiramisu, cheesecake and cannolis will be made in-house. A few highlights of the menu include fresh pasta, sous-vide filets, chicken paisano and traditional Italian classics. Weekly specials will include spotlights on fresh shellfish and seafood.

Its hours this week are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m. Friday (holiday hours), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. in-house

