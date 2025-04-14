La Salle man killed riding electric bicycle in Peru identified

Peru Police officer Bill Sommer poses for a photo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at the City of Peru Safety Complex. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County authorities have named the La Salle man killed when his electric bicycle was struck by a vehicle Friday on May Road in Peru.

Eric L. Mora-Nieto, 33, of La Salle was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:09 a.m. April 11 at 1202 May Road, Peru, just east of the Four Star Family Restaurant, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a news release issued Monday.

The coroner’s office said Mora-Nieto was riding an electric bike on the roadway when he was struck from behind by a motor vehicle. A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted Saturday with preliminary results indicating he died of fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, the Peru Police Department and the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.