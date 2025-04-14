La Salle man killed riding electric bicycle in Peru identified

La Salle County authorities have named the La Salle man killed when his electric bicycle was struck by a vehicle Friday on May Road in Peru.
Eric L. Mora-Nieto, 33, of La Salle was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:09 a.m. April 11 at 1202 May Road, Peru, just east of the Four Star Family Restaurant, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a news release issued Monday.
The coroner’s office said Mora-Nieto was riding an electric bike on the roadway when he was struck from behind by a motor vehicle. A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted Saturday with preliminary results indicating he died of fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, the Peru Police Department and the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.