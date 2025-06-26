Trinity Lutheran Church in Manlius to host baked ham dinner on Saturday

The Women of the ELCA at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manlius will host a baked ham dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the church, according to a news release. (Metro Creative)

The women of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manlius will host a baked ham dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the church, according to a news release.

The meal will include baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, homemade applesauce and dessert.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children under 10 and free for children age 2 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door or may be purchased in advance.

For more information, contact the church office at 815-445-2073 on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or call dinner chairperson Linda Halberg at 815-878-0085.