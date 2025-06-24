Michlig Energy, Ltd. announces a new location in Peru

Michlig Energy, Ltd. announced a new location in Peru at 6350 Meridian Road. (Photo by Penny Wamhoff)

Michlig Energy, Ltd. announced a new location in Peru at 6350 Meridian Road.

“At Michlig Energy, we believe in building lasting relationships, supporting local growth, and delivering more than just fuel,” the company said in a statement. “We deliver trust, safety, and peace of mind.”

Michlig Energy, Ltd. has been a family-owned and operated fuel, propane, lubricants and auto parts company since 1986.

Michlig Energy, Ltd. is committed to powering communities with reliability, integrity and personalized service. With deep roots in the region and a strong family-driven work ethic, Michlig serves homes, farms, and businesses with high-quality energy solutions tailored to your needs.

