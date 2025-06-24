La Salle Police Chief announces October retirement plans

La Salle Police chief Mike Smudzinski addresses the media at a press conference regarding a massive fire at Carus Chemical on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The city of La Salle will have a new law enforcement leader, as Police Chief Mike Smudzinski will retire this year.

Mayor Jeff Grove announced Smudzinski’s retirement during Monday’s council meeting.

Smudzinski said his last day will be Oct. 10. He has been with the La Salle Police Department for 28 years and became Police Chief in 2020.

“It’s been one heck of an adventure,” he said about his time in law enforcement. “I’ve been involved in patrol, I’ve been involved in investigations. … The impact I think I feel the most with this is in a small community you can make a statement by doing your job. You know you arrest one bad guy in a small town and that makes a big difference.”

La Salle native Jason Stubler, currently a commander with the Naperville Police Department, has been nominated as the new police chief and would begin his role on Oct. 6, pending council approval.

Grove said he really appreciates Smudzinski for his dedication, loyality and love for La Salle.

“If it was up to me and the council, Mike could remain Chief for as long as he wanted,” he said. “He will be missed and I hope he enjoys a long retirement.”

Smudzinski thanked the council and the mayor for the opportunity to serve the community.

“It’s been a blessing,” he said.