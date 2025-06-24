Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from June 2, 2025, through June 16, 2025.

Hunter Frederick Negron of Chicago and Ellen Marie Thorson Jacobs of Seatonville

Jacques Lanaire Myles Jr. of Streator and Priscilla Lou Ann Sardin of Streator

Anthony Norman Dupuis of Saint Anne and Delaney Anne Meloy of Earlville

Kevin Paul Dale Jr. of Ottawa and Alexandra Louise Lemrise of Ottawa

Edmund Kiely Leahy of Spring Valley and Donna Margaret Joerger of Mendota

Andrew Lee Ballard of Peru and Hannah Marie Keenan of Peru

Steven Louis Pongracz III of Peru and Anai Galilea Velasco Ocegueda of Peru

Steven Ronald Sutis of Mendota and Alexandra Leeanna Hernandez of Mendota

Brady Ian Neuhalfen of Henry and Emma Grace Edens of McNabb

Frank Leonard Valdivia of Mendota and Diane Marie Sater of Mendota

Joseph Gerald Jansen of Utica and Samantha Aileen Dominguez Cueto of Utica

Drew Allen Sanders of Palatine and Hannah Louise Spoerlein of Palatine

Riley Kieran Ward of Morris and Morgan Dreana Currier of Morris

Alejandro Miguel Valdivia-Hernandez of Ottawa and Kenya Shakayla Ware of Ottawa

James Robert York III of Streator and Rebecca Lyn Schmidt of Streator

James Robert Rakuc of Caledonia and Kassandra Noel Mari of Caledonia

Jimmy Len Jackson III of Streator and Samantha Starr Henson of Streator

Steven Michael Tipton of Streator and Maggie Lynn Pagakis of Streator

Shawn Howard Lieske of Oglesby and Dyamond Lea Emmerling of Oglesby

Damon Eric Neiggemann of Streator and Amy Sue Vissering of Streator

Cristian Alfredo Camarena-Perez of Mendota and Mayra Lizbeth Castaneda of Mendota

James Alan Blue of Marseilles and Sarai Daniela Trujillo Rangel of Marseilles

Steven John Nickleski of Morris and Ashlee Dawne Stayton of Ottawa

Ethan Cyril Salander of Mendota and Mallory Elise Watson of Peru

Jordan Joseph Gray of Union and Mariah Cheli Smith of Union

George Francis Pyrz of Romeoville and Lucille Anne Vallero of Romeoville

John Eiyu Roth of Ottawa and Renee Ann Miller of Ottawa

Michael Joseph Killelea of Ottawa and Emily Ann Owens of Marseilles

Richard Clark Frommelt of Stanley, Iowa and Amber Marie Callahan of Peru

Mykolas Gintas Saulis of Oak Lawn and Bonnie Madonna Jeane Coleman of Clinton, Iowa