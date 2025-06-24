Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from June 2, 2025, through June 16, 2025.
Hunter Frederick Negron of Chicago and Ellen Marie Thorson Jacobs of Seatonville
Jacques Lanaire Myles Jr. of Streator and Priscilla Lou Ann Sardin of Streator
Anthony Norman Dupuis of Saint Anne and Delaney Anne Meloy of Earlville
Kevin Paul Dale Jr. of Ottawa and Alexandra Louise Lemrise of Ottawa
Edmund Kiely Leahy of Spring Valley and Donna Margaret Joerger of Mendota
Andrew Lee Ballard of Peru and Hannah Marie Keenan of Peru
Steven Louis Pongracz III of Peru and Anai Galilea Velasco Ocegueda of Peru
Steven Ronald Sutis of Mendota and Alexandra Leeanna Hernandez of Mendota
Brady Ian Neuhalfen of Henry and Emma Grace Edens of McNabb
Frank Leonard Valdivia of Mendota and Diane Marie Sater of Mendota
Joseph Gerald Jansen of Utica and Samantha Aileen Dominguez Cueto of Utica
Drew Allen Sanders of Palatine and Hannah Louise Spoerlein of Palatine
Riley Kieran Ward of Morris and Morgan Dreana Currier of Morris
Alejandro Miguel Valdivia-Hernandez of Ottawa and Kenya Shakayla Ware of Ottawa
James Robert York III of Streator and Rebecca Lyn Schmidt of Streator
James Robert Rakuc of Caledonia and Kassandra Noel Mari of Caledonia
Jimmy Len Jackson III of Streator and Samantha Starr Henson of Streator
Steven Michael Tipton of Streator and Maggie Lynn Pagakis of Streator
Shawn Howard Lieske of Oglesby and Dyamond Lea Emmerling of Oglesby
Damon Eric Neiggemann of Streator and Amy Sue Vissering of Streator
Cristian Alfredo Camarena-Perez of Mendota and Mayra Lizbeth Castaneda of Mendota
James Alan Blue of Marseilles and Sarai Daniela Trujillo Rangel of Marseilles
Steven John Nickleski of Morris and Ashlee Dawne Stayton of Ottawa
Ethan Cyril Salander of Mendota and Mallory Elise Watson of Peru
Jordan Joseph Gray of Union and Mariah Cheli Smith of Union
George Francis Pyrz of Romeoville and Lucille Anne Vallero of Romeoville
John Eiyu Roth of Ottawa and Renee Ann Miller of Ottawa
Michael Joseph Killelea of Ottawa and Emily Ann Owens of Marseilles
Richard Clark Frommelt of Stanley, Iowa and Amber Marie Callahan of Peru
Mykolas Gintas Saulis of Oak Lawn and Bonnie Madonna Jeane Coleman of Clinton, Iowa