Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry in Streator to host silent auction fundraiser June 28

The former Oakland Park School at 701 S. Sterling St. in Streator will host Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry’s silent auction fundraiser on June 28. (Derek Barichello)

Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry will host its first annual silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, June 28, at the former Oakland Park School 701 S. Sterling St. in Streator.

The auction will include a bake and craft sale, spaghetti dinner, face painting and tropical snow treats along with activities for children.

Registration for the silent auction begins at 11 a.m., with bidding open from noon to 3 p.m. A bidder registration fee will apply.

Face painting will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon and again from 3 to 4 p.m. Tropical snow will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sales will be cash only, with no credit, debit or checks accepted. Items won at auction must be paid for in full and picked up the same day.

A spaghetti dinner will be available for $8 for dine-in and $10 for carryout. Meals include bread and a choice of water or lemonade.

Child care will be offered for a fee, with activities planned to keep children occupied while parents participate in the auction.

All proceeds will go towards Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry’s operations.

For more information, contact food pantry organizers Ann Burress at 815-673-9847 or Amy Hancock at 779-879-0747. Donations will also be accepted.

For more information and updates, follow Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry’s Facebook page.