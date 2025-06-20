AFNA expands in Toluca, creating 75 new jobs

AFNA announced the launch of a new production line at its Toluca facility, adding more than 80 new jobs and bringing the plant’s total workforce to over 350. (Photo by Terri Taylor)

This marks the company’s third major investment in the Toluca site in just five years — a reflection of AFNA’s strong commitment to the local economy and its deep appreciation for the community.

“Expanding in Toluca was an easy decision,” said Alex Stoeger, senior director of operations and long-time Toluca resident. “The workforce here is dependable, hardworking, and just a fantastic team. We truly believe this is one of the best places to work.”

AFNA is known for producing high-quality frozen foods that focus on well-being — offering joy, high quality meals, and connection to families across the country. The new line will increase production of Asian-style dumplings, which can be found at Sam’s Club, Costco, Walmart, Hy-Vee, and other local grocery stores.

Beyond job creation, AFNA continues to be a proud partner to the Toluca community. The company supports the Toluca Coal Mine Jumbos youth team with an annual donation, sponsors the Labor Day parade and kiddie games, contributes to local library programs, and sponsors sports fields near the facility, to name a few.

AFNA also emphasizes sustainability as a core part of its operations—working to reduce its environmental footprint while ensuring the highest standards of food safety and quality.

“This expansion isn’t just about increasing output,” added Dave Gardner, chief supply chain officer. “It’s about investing in a community we call home. We’re proud to grow with Toluca.”

