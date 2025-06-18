Spring Valley approves series of sidewalk upgrades

A section of sidewalk on Devlin Street in Spring Valley is marked for replacement as part of the city’s 2025 sidewalk improvement program. (Bill Freskos)

The Spring Valley City Council has approved the city’s 2025 sidewalk program, selecting Cruz Concrete Inc. to complete the work during its meeting Monday night.

The project includes sidewalk replacements on sections of Fifth Street, Hennessey Street, Devlin Street, Cleveland Street, First Street and in front of a residence at 228 E. Fourth St.

In total, more than 1,000 linear feet of sidewalk in Spring Valley will be upgraded for $52,427.

Commissioner Ken Bogacz, who oversees the streets and alleys program, said the list is based on severity, pedestrian traffic and accessibility concerns.

“This is just a partial list of what we want to do,” Bogacz said. “We know there are a lot of sidewalks that need work, but we prioritize based on condition and available funds.”

The project will be funded through local video gaming tax revenue.

The work will involve removing old concrete, laying a gravel or crushed-stone base and pouring new 4-inch-thick concrete sidewalks with 6-inch thickness across driveways and alleys. Restoration, including reseeding, will follow.

According to city policy, property owners are responsible for any additional structures between the road and sidewalk, such as steps or driveway approaches.

Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson said the city reviews sidewalk conditions each year as part of an ongoing effort to address aging infrastructure.

She said the evaluation process takes into account safety concerns, foot traffic and input from residents, with the most deteriorated sections given priority.

“This is something we look at annually,” Malooley Thompson said. “We know there’s a lot to address citywide, so we focus on the worst areas first and work within our budget to get as much done as possible.”

Now approved, Bogacz said work is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks.