Proposed brewpub in La Salle sees improvements

An aerial view Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, of the former Maytag building in downtown La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Improvements on the former Maytag building – site of a proposed brewpub in downtown La Salle – have been noticeable this summer.

The proposed Rocket Brewpub will be a restaurant/multi-use building within the same business group as the Lone Buffalo/Tangled Roots establishment in Ottawa.

The project encountered delays over the last few years and was incomplete, leading the La Salle City Council to terminate the tax increment financing agreement between the city and CL Real Real Estate in May.

Nick Fox, vice president of construction and development for CL Real Estate Development, said Tuesday the project team, including multiple local contractors, continues with work on the exterior and interior of the building at 801 First St.

“With new storefront systems, concrete sidewalks, paver bricks and landscaping, much of this work is visibly making an impact on this prominent corner of our hometown,” Fox said in an email. “When completed in the not-too-distant future, the project will feature six upscale apartments, bringing more activity and residents to the downtown neighborhood.”

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said he is cautiously optimistic with the progress on the corner property.

“I am receiving positive comments from people who are seeing the progress on the exterior,” he said.

Grove said the city has not received any communication from CL about the project.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said CL is making some significant improvements to the exterior of the building. He said with it being summer and fall contractors will be able to work on the interior of the building come wintertime.

“I think this shows that they still have intentions on working with the building,” he said.

Fox said more updates on the project’s completion date and the timeline for the brewpub and events space will be forthcoming in coming weeks.