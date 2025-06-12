Streator man to stand trial Aug. 4 in connection with automatic weapon

William R. Harris, 20, of Streator, pleaded not guilty to three felonies led by unlawful possession of a weapon, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison. (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A Streator man will stand trial Aug. 4 in connection with carrying a firearm that police said had been converted into an automatic weapon.

William R. Harris, 20, of Streator, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to three felonies led by unlawful possession of a weapon, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison.

Harris also is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years, and domestic battery, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni approved his request for a public defender and ordered Harris to next appear July 17 for final pretrial conference.

Harris was charged May 27, about two days after Streator police seized from the passenger compartment of a vehicle a blue backpack containing a 9-mm Glock pistol. The gun was fitted with an extended magazine and a switch that rendered it into a fully automatic weapon.

According to court records, Harris denied that the weapon was his. However, inside the backpack were Harris’ wallet and ID plus pieces of mail bearing his name.

Harris later was ordered detained. A judge ruled that Harris, who was on probation for multiple felonies and allegedly cut off a court-ordered ankle bracelet, presented a risk to public safety.