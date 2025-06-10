Uptown Grill in La Salle celebrates 40 years

Uptown Grill is celebrating 40 years of business in downtown La Salle this month.

The story of Uptown will be handed out to each table throughout June to honor its anniversary and to acknowledge the role both staff and customers have played in its success.

They also shared the history on their social media:

The restaurant was opened by its original proprietors, Ray and Rita Anderes, on June 3, 1985. Ray’s family owned and operated a restaurant in Switzerland until his father, Victor Anderes, immigrated to the United States and opened the Red Door Inn in Peru in April 1970.

The original creators and owners of the Uptown Grill, Ray and Rita Anderes (1985-2020) are photographed at the La Salle restaurant. (Photo provided by Alexis Anderes)

Ray worked in his father’s restaurant until he and Rita built and opened Uptown Grill with their three children in tow, 5-year-old Ryan, 2-year-old Reid, and 9-month-old Renee. All three children worked at the restaurant throughout the years, but it was their eldest son, Ryan, who decided to follow in his parents’ and grandparents’ footsteps. After working his way up from dishwasher to busser and bartender, Ryan started managing the restaurant when he was 23 alongside fellow longtime employee, Jim Lannen.

On Feb. 14, 2020 – one month prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – Ryan and Lannen purchased the restaurant from Ray and Rita.

Their years of combined experience couldn’t prepare them for the curveball the pandemic threw their way. Crediting innovative ideas, a committed staff, unwavering support from the community, and the grace of God, the pair successfully navigated the pandemic that shut down indoor dining.

“The creation of the Uptown came from a long family history steeped in all that is cuisine, cocktails, and customer service,” according to the history posted on Facebook. “Ryan and his wife, Alexis, are continuing that same family business tradition with what may be the next generation of restaurateurs, their daughters Emersyn and Leightyn, as are Jim and his wife, Trisha, with their daughters, Ava, Ella, and Makenzie. Several of whom have already become involved in the restaurant.”

The current owners of the Uptown Grill are Ryan and Alexis Anderes (on right) and Jim and Trisha Lannen (on left). They have owned the restaurant since 2020. (Photo provided by Alexis Anderes)

Over the past 40 years, the restaurant has called two different homes in downtown La Salle. The original building, which was 1,300 square feet, is east of their current building and was previously known as the First Street Mini Mall. In 1996, they acquired the old Woolworth’s store, 601 First St., which is 9,000 square feet.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us on day 1, year 1, year 40 and all the days and years in between,” the business said in a Facebook post. “Our appreciation for you is infinite.”

