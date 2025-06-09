Throwing for Logan disc golf fundraiser announced for July

A view of Hole 18 at Marilla Park in Streator. The Throwing for Logan fundraiser will be held there July 12-13 to support a memorial playground project by Logan's Oasis Organization. (Bill Freskos)

A two-day disc golf fundraiser, Throwing for Logan, will be held July 12 to 13 at Marilla Park in Streator to support the Logan’s Oasis installation of a playground at the park.

The event will feature a singles tournament on Friday, July 12, and a doubles tournament on Saturday, July 13.

Each day will consist of two 19-hole rounds.

Entry for the singles event is $30 per person and $50 per team for the doubles event. Fees include ace pot and closest-to-the-pin contests, with portions of the entry fees going toward payouts, event costs and direct donations to Logan’s Oasis.

Both events include upper and lower divisions, with cash prizes for top finishers in the upper division and gift cards and trophies for lower division winners. An additional $50 will be awarded to the first-place doubles team.

The tournament isn’t an official competition, so more of the money can go directly to the playground project.

Food, vendors and raffle prizes will be available on-site.

Registration for both events is available online. Visit the tournament website to sign up for singles day on July 12 or doubles day on July 13.

Sponsors include Gateway Disc Sports, Titan Disc Golf, Dellwood Disc Golf, Marilla Park Disc Golf Club, O’Connell Farms Honey, Bee Kiss’d Candles and Chalkey’s East Tavern.