Mendota 5th graders learn gardening skills through ‘Seeds of Change’

Students prepare a fresh salad using vegetables they grew in their school garden. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Five fifth-grade classes at Northbrook School in Mendota recently participated in Seeds to Harvest, a youth gardening program led by the University of Illinois Extension 4-H and Master Gardeners program.

The six-week program introduced students to gardening and plant science through classroom instruction and outdoor activities.

According to a news release, the program provided all supplies and helped establish a connection with the school, with support from the Mary M. Chinn Charitable Corporation.

Bob Chinn, founder of the foundation and an Illinois Extension Master Naturalist volunteer, played an active role throughout the program. Inspired by his late wife Mary’s commitment to helping others, Bob brought resources and encouragement to the students. One student said “I will remember Bob the most. He was always so nice and helpful.”

One of Mendota Northbrook’s 5th-grade classes celebrates their successful garden harvest. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Throughout the program, students learned about planting techniques, weed and vegetable identification, soil composition and beneficial and non-beneficial insects, according to the release. They planted vegetables such as lettuce, radishes, onions, spinach, beets, and peas. The program included a salad bar featuring the produce they had grown.

“I loved when we planted the plants in the garden outside,” one student said. Another added, “it’s cool to eat the plants you grew.”

As a part of the youth gardening program, the fifth graders learned responsibility, teamwork, and other life skills that will help them grow up to be compassionate and competent citizens. Seeds to Harvest is just one of many educational experiences offered through the University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H youth development program. 4-H provides hands-on learning opportunities that help youth grow into confident, capable and caring individuals.

To learn more about 4-H opportunities, call University of Illinois Extension at 217-244-5812 or email Shasta Hladovcak at shlad@illinois.edu.