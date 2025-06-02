Pilkington invests in renewable energy with new solar array in Ottawa

NSG Group recently announced its newest photovoltaic solar array at Pilkington, its Ottawa facility, which will supply about 3.9 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity annually. (Photo provided by NSG Group)

NSG Group recently announced its newest photovoltaic solar array at Pilkington, its Ottawa facility, which will supply about 3.9 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity annually.

The new array, owned and operated by Atlanta-based SolAmerica, will provide energy to the facility for the next 15 years under a power purchase agreement.

The build is powered by over 5,000 advanced thin film Series 7 solar modules manufactured by First Solar using NSG Group’s solar energy glass products.

NSG Group has several solar energy projects around the world. In North America, in addition to this newest solar array in Ottawa, there is a solar array in Northwood, Ohio, commissioned in February 2011 and a solar array in Rossford, Ohio, commissioned in April 2022.

