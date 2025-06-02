La Salle-Peru High School announces its top 10

LaSalle-Peru Township High School is pleased to announce its top 10 academic students after eight semesters from the class of 2025. They are LyLian Pabian (front row from left), Elena Leone, Jordan Whaley, Carissa Wendelken, Adam Kasperski (middle row from left), Ava Currie, Alexandra Serratos, valedictorian Zachary Quick (back row from left), Sophia Woods, and salutatorian Grace Newman. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

La Salle-Peru High school announced its top 10 academic students after eight semesters from the class of 2025.

They are valedictorian Zachary Quick, salutatorian Grace Newman,Sophia Woods, Jordan Whaley, Adam Kasperski, Carissa Wendelken, LyLian Pabian,Alexandra Serratos,Ava Currie and Elena Leone.

These students will continue their education at a variety of colleges and universities next year.Quick, Newman, Woods and Currie will attend Illinois Valley Community College, Whaley will attend Illinois State University, Wendelken will attend University of Michigan, Serratos will attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Pabian will attend Arizona State University and Leone will attend University of Tennessee.

Top 10 Biographies

Valedictorian Zachary Quick is the son of David and Kim Quick of Oglesby. He is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Quick received the Jack Lyon Memorial Scholarship. At L-P, he competed in soccer, bowling, and track, earning academic all-conference honors. He received the L-P math, German, and biology awards. Quick also was a 4H International Passport to the World State winner. He was an Oglesby Elks Teen of the Month and Teen of the Year recipient. Quick was also involved in Math Team, ACES, Key Club and Harbor Homeroom at L-P. As a senior, Quick attended Peru Rotary Club meetings. Quick plans to major in geography and environmental science at Illinois Valley Community College.

Salutatorian Grace Newman is the daughter of Jake and Jennifer Newman of Oglesby. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Newman received the Quesse Technology Scholarship. She competed in track and cross country, earning academic all-conference honors. She was recognized as an AP Scholar with Honor as well as the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Award. Newman participated in Science Club and Scholastic Bowl. As a senior, Newman attended Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club meetings. Outside of L-P, she helped prepare meals for the homeless shelter through her church’s St. Martin Society group. Newman plans to major in computer science at Illinois Valley Community College.

Sophia Woods is the daughter of Troy and Amy Woods of Oglesby. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Woods received the Robert and Judith Quick Family Education, R. Earl Trobaugh Presidential Recognition, L-P Class of 1956, Rotary, and Thomas W. Thompson U.S. History scholarships. At L-P, she has competed in cross country, track, and tennis, earning academic all-conference honors. She also received the Bertusi Award, Knights of Columbus U.S. History Award, & 2025 March Renaissance Student of the Month Award. Woods served on Student Council for four years, and she also participated in Book Club, TOPs Club, Link Crew, Math Team, and Scholastic Bowl. She was a Scholastic Bowl captain. As a senior, Woods attended Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club meetings. Woods plans to major in elementary education at Illinois Valley Community College.

Jordan Whaley is the daughter of Phil and Frances Whaley of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Whaley received the following scholarships: Jesse Fell Scholarship, AIM High Scholarship, ISU-Teaching & Learning, Robert Alpert Memorial Scholarship, Tirza B Ennor Mathematics Scholarship, and Dale Family Scholarship. She has competed in volleyball and softball, earning first team academic all-conference honors. At L-P, she has also received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award, National Rural and Small Town Recognition, John Ourth Award Recipient and was a three-time Student of the Month. Whaley served on Student Council her junior and senior years and on Student Board for four years. She participated in Renaissance leadership team, including being recognized with Platinum Level of Distinction and named as Most Inspirational Student; Link Crew commissioner; Harbor Homeroom; CAVS Day; and Math Team. She was the 2025 L-P Daisy Mae. As a senior, Whaley attended LaSalle Rotary Club meetings. Outside of L-P, she volunteered her time at volleyball and softball camps, L-P Hall of Honor dinners, and other volunteer activities. She plans to major in elementary education at Illinois State University.

Adam Kasperski is the son of Dan and Molly Kasperski of Oglesby. He is an Illinois State Scholar. Kasperski competed in cross country, track and field, and tennis, earning academic all-conference honors. He participated in Future Business Leaders of America and Harbor Homeroom and received the Wagenknecht Scholarship. Since graduating early, he has been working full time and taking business classes at Illinois Valley Community College. He plans to pursue a career in logistics and operations management.

Carissa Wendelken is the daughter of Chad Wendelken of Peru and Angie Wendelken of LaMoille. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Wendelken received the Dr. Gary J. Novak, M.D., Scholarship at L-P and the University of Michigan Victors Award. She also received the College Board’s National Rural and Small Town Award. At L-P, she has been involved in Student Council, serving as vice president, and Student Board, serving as secretary her senior year. Additionally, Wendelken participated in Renaissance Leadership Team, Math Team, Harbor Homeroom Leader, CAVS Day Leader, and Link Crew Leader. Outside of school, she volunteered her time as a camp counselor of K-8 All Girls Summer Camp. Wendelken plans to major in biology at University of Michigan.

LyLian Pabian is the daughter of Brandi Pabian of Oglesby. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Pabian competed in cross country, track and basketball, earning academic all-conference honors. She was involved in Student Council and Student Board. She also participated in Link Crew, Harbor Homeroom, and Future Business Leaders of America. As a senior, Pabian attended Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club meetings. Pabian plans to major in financial planning/accounting at Arizona State University.

Alexandra Serratos is the daughter of Luz and Bernardo Serratos of Oglesby. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Serratos received the President’s Award Program Honors Scholarship. She competed in golf, track, and tennis. She was named a Renaissance Most Inspirational Student and an Oglesby Elks Teen of the Month. She was involved in Student Council. Serratos also participated in Science Club, Writing Club, Scholastic Bowl, D&D Club, Book Club, TOPS, Link Crew, Harbor Homeroom, Math Team, and ACES. As a senior, Serratos attended Peru Rotary Club meetings. Outside of school, she volunteered her time at Putnam County Achievement Center and Deer Park Elementary. Serratos plans to major in biochemistry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Ava Currie is the daughter of Kim Burkart of La Salle. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Currie received the Dale Family Scholarship and L-P Class of 1957 Scholarship. She competed in volleyball and track and field, earning academic all-conference. She also made the All-tournament team in numerous volleyball tournaments, was nominated two weeks in a row for player of the week in volleyball, and was recognized as NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year in fall 2024. Currie also received the Renaissance Most Inspirational Student award. She was involved in Student Council and Student Board, and she participated in Renaissance, Link Crew, and Harbor Homeroom. Outside of school, she volunteered her time as an assistant volleyball coach at Lincoln Junior High School and volleyball camps. Currie plans to major in dental hygiene at Illinois Valley Community College.

Elena Leone is the daughter of Molly and Jason Leone of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Leone received the Volunteer Scholarship from the University of Tennessee for out-of-state academic achievement. She competed in tennis and cheerleading, earning all-academic and all-conference honors. She was named a NewsTribune Tennis Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024. At L-P, Leone received the Adele Chatfield-Taylor citizenship award. She was involved in Student Board, Link Crew, and Harbor Homeroom. She was the 2025 L-P Prom Queen. As a senior, Leone attended Peru Rotary Club meetings. Leone plans to major in health science at the University of Tennessee.