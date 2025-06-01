Learn foil art June 12 at the Granville library

Putnam County Public Library District will host an art workshop, “Foil Fun: Embossed Art,” at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 12, at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St. (Shaw Local News Network)

This program will introduce participants to the creative process of embossing using accessible, everyday materials. Attendees will explore techniques for creating unique, textured designs on foil, resulting in personalized works of art.

The program is free and open to the public. All supplies will be provided, and no prior artistic experience is necessary.

For additional information, call the Granville branch at 815-339-2038.