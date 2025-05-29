Putnam County Public Library District Hosts Movie Matinee ‘Soul of the Ocean’

GRANVILLE - The Putnam County Public Library District will host “Soul of the Ocean,” documentary on Tuesday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at the Granville Branch, located at 214 S. McCoy Street, Granville.

The 53-minute film offers an insightful and visually captivating exploration of ocean life. In contrast to commonly held perceptions of the ocean as a place of relentless danger and predation, the documentary reveals the intricate and interconnected relationships that sustain marine ecosystems. Through stunning underwater cinematography, the film highlights the essential role biodiversity plays in maintaining the health of our oceans.

The screening is open to the public, is rated PG, and made available through public performance rights by Kanopy. For additional information, please contact the Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at (815) 339-2038