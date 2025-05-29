Matt Murphy sworn in as Ottawa’s newest firefighter

The Ottawa Fire Department welcomed its newest member this week as Matt Murphy was officially sworn in as a firefighter.
Murphy will join Shift One as he begins his journey in the fire service.
Like all new members of the department, he will start the process of becoming a certified EMT-B, attend the Illinois Fire Service Institute Fire Academy, and eventually pursue training to become a paramedic.
“This process is time-consuming, but worth the effort,” the department said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Matt to the OFD family and to what we believe is the most rewarding career there is.”