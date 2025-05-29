Matt Murphy sworn in as Ottawa’s newest firefighter

Matt Murphy, left, poses for a photo with Deputy Fire Chief Michael Mills during his swearing-in ceremony this week at Ottawa City Hall. (Photo Provided by Ottawa Fire Department)

The Ottawa Fire Department welcomed its newest member this week as Matt Murphy was officially sworn in as a firefighter.

Murphy will join Shift One as he begins his journey in the fire service.

Like all new members of the department, he will start the process of becoming a certified EMT-B, attend the Illinois Fire Service Institute Fire Academy, and eventually pursue training to become a paramedic.

“This process is time-consuming, but worth the effort,” the department said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Matt to the OFD family and to what we believe is the most rewarding career there is.”