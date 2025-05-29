Live IHSA State tennis report with Princeton’s Asa Gartin, Jackson Mason

Princeton's Asa Gartin (left) and Jackson Mason are playing in the IHSA State Tennis Tournament today in Chicagoland. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton’s Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason won the first doubles matches in the consolation bracket to stay alive in the IHSA Class 1A State Tennis Tournament in the Chicagoland on Thursday afternoon.

In their first match of the day, the Tigers fell to the No. 13 seed, Evan Aleman and Adam Wheeling, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

PHS coach Connie Lind said they played well and “had their chances.”

The Tigers bounced back to score a 6-4, 6-2 in the consolation bracket.

They will be up again at 1:15 p.m. in Aurora.