Child injured in crash involving semi-truck, electric bike in Ottawa

A child riding an electric bike in Ottawa was injured Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a semi tractor-trailer on the city’s west side, according to the Ottawa Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Norris Drive about 2:15 p.m. May 27, where the crash occurred, according to a news release.

The child was taken by Ottawa Fire Department medics to OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The extent of the injuries has not been released. The age and gender of the child was not provided.

The crash remains under investigation by an Ottawa Police Department traffic crash reconstructionist, with assistance from the Illinois State Police, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 815-433-2131.