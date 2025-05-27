Norway farmstand opens for season

Lois’ Kitchen farmstand is open for the season. She’ll have pies, breads, cookies, jams, jellies and pickles, among other items. (Photo provided by Lois Thompson)

The farm stand at 3698 E. 2653rd Road, Sheridan (four houses off Route 71 in Norway), will be open 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

She’ll have pies, breads, cookies, jams, jellies and pickles, among other items.

Pie orders need to be made by Wednesday each week by calling 815-826-1077. For more information, find Lois’ Kitchen on Facebook.

