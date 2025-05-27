Marseilles’ Sam’s Pizza celebrates 50 years

Parade Marshal Joe Evola is accompanied by his wife, Caterina, during the Marseilles Fun Days parade Sunday. (The Times)

Sam’s Pizza is hosting a block party Sunday to celebrate 50 years.

The pizza place, 240 Washington St. in Marseilles, opened in 1975, said owner Joe Evola. His father, Salvatore, opened the Ottawa location in 1954.

The event is noon to 3 p.m. The street will be blocked off with tables set up. Customers can also bring lawn chairs and there will be pizza specials. The band Moementum will perform.

