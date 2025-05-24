IDNR wingshooting clinic set for June 14-15 in Amboy

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will hold the Briar Knoll Hunting and Fishing Club hunter level wingshooting clinic at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 14 and 15 at Briar Knoll Hunting and Fishing Club, 1502 Briar Knoll Road, Amboy.

Attendees will be able to improve clay target shooting skills. The clinics feature presentations mimicking pheasant, quail, rabbit, dove and duck flight characteristics. The clinics also will be led by certified Illinois Department of Natural Resources or National Sporting Clays Association instructors.

The clinic is intended for adults and youth ages 12 and older. Registration is required and costs $30. To register or view the 2025 wingshooting clinics calendar, visit givebutter.com/X1YTJ5.