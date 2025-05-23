Orion shuts out Bureau Valley again at regional

Bureau Valley senior second baseman Landon "Nacho" Smith gets his man at first in Thursday's regional semifinal game at Manlius. Orion won 6-0. (Mike Vaughn)

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley Storm had 14 cracks against Orion this season. They didn’t score a single run.

Orion pitcher Maddux Thompson shut out the Storm on four hits, en route to a 6-0 win in the Class 2A Bureau Valley regional semifinals on Thursday.

Earlier this season, Orion blanked Bureau Valley 8-0 on just one hit, also at Bureau Valley.

“Just some soft contacts and they made some plays,” BV senior Elijah Endress said. “We played some good defense. But at the end of the day, they just had more hits than us.

“We were really excited to play regionals at home. Just couldn’t get it done.”

BV coach Ryan Schisler didn’t really have an answer for Orion’s pitchers dominance against the Storm.

“The kid today was good. The (Mason) Laleman kid got us before. Baseball’s funny that way,” he said. “They executed. I thought our guys had a good approach at the plate. They just didn’t fall for us.”

The Storm bow out at 22-10, having set a school record for most wins in a single season.

“There was an awful lot to celebrate this year,” Schisler said. “(Orion) had our number twice this year. But there was a lot good things these guys did. I’m super proud of them the way they competed all season.

“We didn’t play bad baseball today, They were just good. We’ll hang our heads high.”

Orion coach Larry Anderson felt like it was going to be a good day for his Chargers when Griffen Tenant tattoed one over the left field fence in the second inning. It was his first career round-tripper.

“He’s been hitting the ball well and I think he surprised himself when he hit the home run,” Anderson said. “Their pitcher (Logan Philhower) is real good and I think he had an ERA around 1. That was a good sign when we got that run and for it to be a home run, I think it just picked everybody up.”

Orion's Griffen Tenant gets a welcome home after smacking a solo shot in the second inning in Thursday's regional semifinal game at Manlius. Orion won 6-0. (Mike Vaughn)

The Chargers (20-10) broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning to go up 5-0. The Chargers drew a bases-loaded walk, Mason Laleman cracked a two-run double and Tenant brought home a run on a RBI groundout.

Bureau Valley only put two runners in scoring position all day. Endress singled with one out in the third and took second on a wild pitch. Philhower drew a two-out walk, but the Storm were unable to cash in.

The Storm loaded the bases with one out in the fifth when Endress walked, Bryce Helms singled and Philhower drew his second free pass of the game. Anderson fanned the next two batters to get out of further trouble.

Thompson went the distance, striking out 10 while allowing three walks.

“He’s been our best pitcher the last two years. When he’s on, he’s a good pitcher,” Anderson said.

Bureau Valley's Logan Philhower fires a pitch in Thursday's regional semifinal game at Manlius. Orion won 6-0. (Mike Vaughn)

Philhower, the first of three Storm hurlers, allowed four hits and five runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Endress led the Storm with a 2 for 2 day at the plate, drawing one walk. Tenant, Ethan Haemerlink and Joe Norton each had two hits for Orion.

Schisler said he’s really going to miss his seniors.

“A tremendous senior group. Not just on the field what they meant to us,” he said. “Guys you could count on. They come to work every day and have good energy. Didn’t cause drama. That means a lot. Awesome group.”

The Chargers will face top-seeded IVC (20-10) for Saturday’s regional championship at 11 a.m. The Grey Ghosts survived a scare Wednesday, rallying from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Kewanee 6-5 in eight innings.

“IVC’s a really good team from what I’ve heard,” Anderson said. “I know they have a great record. We’ll have to play a real solid game in order to compete with them.”