Streator woman charged with arson, home invasion

A Streator woman is expected to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday after being picked up on multiple charges led by aggravated arson and home invasion.

Amanda R. Wood, 54, is additionally charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and violation of pretrial release conditions, Streator police said in a report issued Tuesday afternoon.

Details still are emerging and formal charges were not yet on file at La Salle County Circuit Court as of Tuesday evening, but Streator police indicated she was charged following an incident late Monday at Bronson and Jackson streets.

A man told police he was home alone when he heard noises coming from the back door of his residence, which had been locked but was found open, Streator Police Chief John Franklin said.

The man said a woman entered the home uninvited, refused to leave when confronted, and began destroying property while threatening the man, Franklin said.

He told police he fled to a bedroom, locked the door, and called for help as the woman allegedly set a fire in the home and attempted to break into his bedroom with a shovel, continuing to make threats.

Officers conducted a search and took Wood into custody shortly afterward.

Wood previously had been arrested at the same location on a domestic battery charge and was released under pretrial conditions, which was violated during Monday’s incident, Franklin said.

Court records indicate Wood was released from custody April 30 and again on May 14, this time with an ankle monitor, while awaiting trial on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.