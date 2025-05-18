Marquette baseball, softball earn wins : The Times Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 10, Forreston 4: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (28-3) exploded for eight runs in the fourth in the win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Keaton Davis (two doubles, RBI) had three hits for Marquette, while Anthony Couch and Sam Mitre each drove in two runs. Caden Durdan and Payton Guttierez also had an RBI. Couch (2 IP, 4 K), Griffin Dobberstein (Win, 2⅔ IP, 2 K), Grant Dose (1⅓ IP, 1 K) and Easton Debernardi (1 IP, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Sandwich 20, Newark 10: At Sandwich, the Indians outhit the Norsemen 17-5 and the teams combined for 12 errors.

Braden Behringer (two doubles, three RBIs) had four hits for Sandwich, while Jeffery Ashley (two triples, RBI) had three hits. Nick Michalek (triple, RBI), Cash White (three RBIs) and winning pitcher Anthony Wade (2⅓ IP; triple, home run, RBI) all had two hits.

Easton McBroom (double, two RBIs) had two hits for Newark, while Landon Begovac and Jacob Seyller each knocked in two runs and David Ulrich had a double.

Softball

Marquette sophomore Hunter Hopkins (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 18, Forreston 0 (4 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (25-6) scored 15 times in the second inning in the triumph over the Cardinals.

Hunter Hopkins (double, home run, three RBIs) and Taylor Cuchra (double, home run, two RBIs) each had three hits for Marquette, while Kelsey Cuchra (double, home run, four RBIs), Avery Durdan (RBI), Kealey Rick and Payton Anderson (home run, four RBIs) all had two hits. Savanah Erickson (two RBIs) and winning pitcher Lily Brewer (4 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K) each doubled.

Seneca 8, Mercer County 2: At the Rockridge Spring Classic, the Fighting Irish (31-1) scored five runs in the fourth to take control against the Golden Eagles.

Emma Mino (two RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (double) each had two hits for Seneca, while Camryn Stecken (two RBIs) homered and Tessa Krull (RBI) doubled. Alyssa Zellers, Audry McNabb and Aurora Weber had an RBI each. Krull (Win, 5 IP, 3 H 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) and Pfeifer (1 IP, 2 K) shared time in the circle.

Normal Community 5-8, Streator 1-7: At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs (10-21) dropped the doubleheader to the Ironmen.

Joyce Walkling drove in the lone Streator run in the opener with Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 13 K) suffering the pitching loss. In Game 2, Ondrey (double), Alexcia Middleton (double), Mya Zavada, Caitlin Talty and Isabel Gutierez had RBIs while Alexis Thomas doubled. Talty (Loss, 1⅓ IP, 4 ER, 1 K) and Ondrey (5⅔ IP, 6 K) shared time in the circle.

Serena 4, Nazareth 2: At LaGrange Park, the Huskers (23-6) used a solid pitching effort from Cassie Walsh (7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) in topping the Roadrunners.

Finley Brodbeck smacked a solo home run for Serena, Anna Hjerpe and Maddie Young (RBI) tripled, and RayElle Brennan (RBI) doubled.

Somonauk/Leland 16, Newman 11: At Sterling, the Bobcats scored five times in both the first and fourth innings in the win over the Comets.

Brooklyn Eads (RBI) had two hits for S/L, Kaydence Eade doubled in a pair of runs and Brook Bahrey (7 IP, 5 K) earned the win.

Boys track and field

Seneca’s Maxwell, Fieldcrest’s Hakes 1-2 in shot put at El Paso: At the El Paso-Gridley Invitational, the Fighting Irish’s Zebadiah Maxwell finished first (43.3 meters) and the Knights Jackson Hakes runner-up (41.79) in the shot put. Streator’s Andrew Warwick won the pole vault (3.65) and Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett captured the triple jump (12.58).