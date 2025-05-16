Newark softball, baseball both split Little Ten titles: The Times Thursday roundup

Softball

Newark 16, Somonauk/Leland 1 (5 inn.): At Newark on Thursday, the host Norsemen (16-13-1 overall, 9-1 LTC) secured a share of the Little Ten Conference championship alongside Serena by finishing the sweep of the Bobcats (7-13, 4-6).

Rylie Carlson singled, homered and drove home two, Adelaide Johnson legged out three doubles, scored three runs and drove in two more, Bailey Schutter had two hits and three RBIs, Presley Hauge and Dottie Wood each drove in two runs on one hit and Cayla Pottinger tallied two RBIs on two hits for the Norsemen. Wood (5 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) notched the win in the circle.

Kaydence Eade singled and drove home the lone run for Somonauk/Leland. Brooke Bahrey (4 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) suffered the loss, with her defense committing nine errors.

Ottawa 12, Coal City 6: At Ottawa’s King Field, the host Pirates prevailed to win their second straight, jumping on the 17-win Coalers for nine runs over the opening two innings. The nonconference victory lifts Ottawa to 16-10.

Adelynn Russell (5 IP, 2 ER, 10 K) pitched the win, relieved by Madilyn Soulsby (2 IP, 2 ER, 1 K). Bobbi Snook (three RBIs) homered, Piper Lewis (4 for 4, two RBIs, three runs scored) doubled twice, Aubrey Sullivan (two hits, three RBIs) singled and doubled, Rylee Harsted singled and tripled and Joslyn Rose (RBI) also delivered two hits.

Serena 14, Putnam County 3 (6 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Huskers (21-6) won their ninth straight, pounding out 20 hits spearheaded by four apiece from Lanee Cole (three singles, double, four RBIs) and RayElle Brennan (single, two doubles, home run, four RBIs).

Maddie Glade (two doubles, two RBIs), Brynley Glade (two singles, RBI) and Maddie Young (single, triple, RBI) also led the support of winning pitcher Cassie Walsh (6 IP, 3 ER, 4 K).

Streator 2, Princeton 1 (8 inn.): At the SHS Athletic Fields, Mya Zavada hit a walk-off, solo home run in the eighth inning as the host Bulldogs (10-19) defeated the Tigresses.

Zavada also singled in the game, with Madyson Wahl having the hosts’ other RBI. Makenna Ondrey (8 IP, 1 ER, 16 K) pitched the complete game, four-hit victory.

Baseball

Ottawa 9, Rochelle 0: At King Field, the host Pirates completed the Interstate 8 Conference sweep of the Hubs, moving to 15-13 on the season and 7-8 in the I-8.

Lucas Farabaugh (7 IP, 0 R, 6 K) dealt the complete game, four-hit shutout for Ottawa. Offensively, Harry Carretto singled, tripled and drove home a run, with Brendyn Fuchs (two hits, two RBIs), Jacob Rosetto (one hit, two RBIs) and Adam Swanson (3 for 4, RBI) also leading the attack.

Ottawa junior Lucas Farabaugh (Brian Hoxsey)

Princeton 11, Seneca 1 (6 inn.): At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (8-22) were out-hit 12-3 and didn’t score until a Keegan Murphy RBI in the sixth inning of the nonconference defeat.

Cam Shriey (3 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Somonauk 4, Newark 3: At Newark, the visiting Bobcats (12-11 overall, 9-3 Little Ten) won to earn the series split, finish third in the LTC standings and force the Norsemen (12-18 overall, 10-2 Little Ten) to settle for a first-place tie with Hinckley-Big Rock.

Jackson Walker (three hits, one RBI) and Eastin McBroom (two hits, one RBI) led the Norsemen attack in support of losing pitcher Kitpyn Bleur (4 2/3 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) and reliever David Ulrich (2 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K).

Kaden Geers-Clason had two hits and two RBIs, Luke Hartsell (6 IP, 3 ER, 7 K) pitched the win and Noah Brandt (1 IP, 0 R, 1 K) earned the save for the Bobcats.

Putnam County 11, Serena 1 (5 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Huskers (5-18) surrendered 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and immediately force the run-rule defeat.

Carter Meyer (4 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 2 K) took the pitching loss. Ethan Stark drove in Serena’s lone run.

Plano 12, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): At Plano, the visiting Red Raiders (8-12) were shut out by the Reapers, managing just one Joe Clifford hit.

James Henne (2 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) was the losing pitcher.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 7, Sterling 0: At King Field in Ottawa, the host Pirates received three goals courtesy of Chloe Carmona and one apiece from Ayla Covalsky, Georgia Kirkpatrick, Taylor Brandt and Kindley Moore.

Girls track and field

Mangan, Gochanour advance: At the Class 1A Lewistown Sectional, Fieldcrest (17 team points) tied for 12th in the 14-team field.

Pru Mangan (second, 33.41 meters in the discus) and Macy Gochanour (third, 49.55 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles) qualified for state for the Knights.