Rally planned in Ottawa for ‘women, children and public education’

Members of Illinois Valley Indivisible participated in a Hands Off! march in April at Washington Square in Ottawa. Another rally focused on women, children and education is planned for Saturday. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Illinois Valley Indivisible will hold a rally with other local organizations for “women, children and public education” this Saturday in downtown Ottawa.

The organizations are part of a network aimed at fighting the Trump administration, arguing that America’s democracy is under threat from facism.

“In a little over 100 days, women, children and education have come under attack,” Heidi Henry, president of Illinois Valley Indivisible, said in a news release.

Other protests and rallies are planned across the country, following a series of events tied to May Day on May 1. Illinois Valley Indivisible also held a Hands Off! march in April.

Participants in the Ottawa rally will meet at Bold and Curvy Boutique, 211 W. Madison St. Those looking to make a sign at the event should arrive at 10 a.m. Materials will be available inside Bold and Curvy.

Protesters will then mark from the store to Washington Square Park starting at 11 a.m. Once at the park, the group will gather along La Salle Street with signs, listen to protest music and hear speeches from invited speakers.

Speeches will take place at noon followed by the rally group singing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

“Our rights are under attack and we will not go back,” Andrea Sugg, owner of Bold and Curvy and a rally organizer, said in a news release. “Bring your signs, bring your cowbells or bells, bring your drums, bring your voice. Bring your determination to protect our women, our children and our public education.”

Indivisible organizations that will be joining Illinois Valley on May 17 include Kendall County, Tri-County, Grundy-La Salle County and Pontiac.