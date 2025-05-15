Granville library to host 3 upcoming events

The Putnam County Public Library invites the public to a special presentation, “Picture Postcards: The Happy Invention,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 22 at the Granville Library, 214 S. McCoy St. (Jayce Eustice)

The Putnam County Public Library invites the public to a special presentation, “Picture Postcards: The Happy Invention,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at the Granville Library, 214 S. McCoy St.

From ornate Victorian-era designs to humorous cartoons and colorful scenes of everyday life, picture postcards have reflected the world around us for more than a century. This engaging presentation explores the rich history and enduring cultural impact of the postcard – from its debut at the 1889 Paris Exposition to its American beginnings at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, placing Illinois at the heart of this beloved form of communication.

Katherine Hamilton-Smith, founding curator of the Teich Archives, will lead the program. She will provide a fascinating look at the documentary power of postcards, the legacy of the Curt Teich Company of Chicago, and the role Illinois played in shaping postcard history. Attendees are welcome to bring their picture postcards to receive information and context about them.

This event is free and open to the public, and is made possible through Illinois Humanities, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom, the Illinois General Assembly via the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations.

For information, contact the Putnam County Public Library at 815-339-2038.

Movie matinee

The Putnam County Public Library invites the community to a special Movie Matinee at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at the Granville Library, featuring the documentary Painting the Modern Garden: From Monet to Matisse.

For generations, the garden has served as a rich source of inspiration for artists seeking to capture the beauty of light, color, and atmosphere. This visually stunning documentary explores the profound influence of gardens on some of the world’s most celebrated painters – Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Camille Pissarro, Henri Matisse, John Singer Sargent and others – who not only painted gardens but often designed and cultivated their own.

From Monet’s iconic garden at Giverny to Emil Nolde’s Seebüll retreat, the film transports viewers from the gallery to the grounds, tracing how early 20th-century artists embraced the garden as both a private sanctuary and a canvas for artistic experimentation. The film also delves into how these artists used their gardens to explore evolving ideas of utopia, nature and modern design.

Painting the Modern Garden runs for about 90 minutes and is not rated. This screening is made possible through public performance rights provided by Kanopy.

Create class gem magnets

The Putnam County Public Library invites crafters of all ages to a fun and creative craft workshop on at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at the Granville Library. Participants will learn how to make their unique glass gem magnets using flat glass marbles and a variety of colorful and creative craft materials. All supplies will be provided, and no experience is necessary. The program is free, and all are welcome to attend.