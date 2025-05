The Illinois Municipal Electric Agency has announced the completion of its solar project at Peggy Lane and Epperson Road in Princeton. The one-megawatt solar site is now operational and generating electricity. (Photo provided by Illinois Municipal Electric Agency)

The Illinois Municipal Electric Agency has announced the completion of its solar project in Princeton. The one-megawatt solar site is now operational and generating electricity.

The project, located on city property at Peggy Lane and Epperson Road, is a single-axis tracking solar energy generation facility that is expected to produce 1781 megawatt hours in its first year of production.

For more information on this project, visit imea.org.