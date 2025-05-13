Ottawa launches short-term rental registration program

Rental owners will now be required to register their properties through a new digital system to ensure compliance with city regulations and contribute to local tax revenue. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa has launched a new digital registration program for short-term rentals in partnership with Deckard Technologies, looking to improve compliance and oversight as vacation rental listings continue to grow.

Effective immediately, property owners offering short-term rentals through platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo will now be required to register their properties using the new online system.

The program is designed to ensure rentals comply with city regulations and contribute appropriately through the lodging tax, commonly known as the “pillow tax.”

“Our community is experiencing growth in the short-term rental market, and we want to make sure it’s done responsibly and equitably,” Mayor Robb Hasty said. “Partnering with Deckard Technologies allows us to streamline the registration process, improve compliance, and make sure we’re capturing the revenue needed to support city services.”

Deckard Technologies helps cities across the country track and manage short-term rentals.

The platform enables hosts to register their properties, submit documentation and pay applicable taxes online.

The system also helps the city identify unregistered rentals and promotes fairness among operators.

Rental hosts are encouraged to register promptly to avoid penalties.

Additional information, including a registration link and frequently asked questions, is available at the city’s website.

For questions, contact Dan Pond at (815) 433-0161, ext. 244, or email dpond@cityofottawa.org.